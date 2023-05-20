Authorities need your help finding a missing woman with dementia, last seen in northwest Harris County.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, a SILVER ALERT was issued for Mary Jackson, 71, who has been missing since Thursday.

Mary Jackson (Photo courtesy of Texas Center for the Missing)

Officials said Ms. Jackson has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of her medication.

She has been described as 5 feet tall, weighing about 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. We're told Jackson was last seen in the 10900 block of Gold Point Dr. near Jersey Village.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427