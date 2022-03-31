Shooting victim crashes into nearby home in League City

article

The League City Police Department is investigating following a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 2625 W. Main Street in League City.

Officers later responded to a crash in which a car drove into a home in the 2500 block of Afton Court.

When officers arrived, they learned that the driver had been shot in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officials said it appears that this is not a random crime.

Police said the suspect vehicles, described as a white car and grey car, fled the scene on FM 518 towards IH-45.

If you have any information about the incident, contact authorities.