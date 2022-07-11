Man shot outside of Shenandoah restaurant after argument, police say

article

What started as an argument in a Shenandoah restaurant ended with a shooting in the parking lot, police say.

According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to the Outback Steakhouse on I-45 and Vision Park for a report of shots fired.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Police say two men had been arguing in the bar area of the restaurant, and then it spilled outside and escalated.

According to police, one man fired multiple shots into the other man’s vehicle as he was leaving the parking lot.

The man in the vehicle was wounded and drove himself to the hospital.

Police say the shooter was detained at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.