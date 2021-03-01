Several Houston ISD campuses offering virtual learning due to damage caused by winter storm

article

The Houston Independent School District is reporting that several of its campuses will be offering virtual instruction through Wednesday, March 3 due to damage caused by the winter storm.

Here is a list of the schools affected and the type of repairs being completed:

Anderson ES – Water repairs

Black MS – HVAC repairs

Burbank MS – HVAC repairs

Challenge Early HS @ HCC – Water repairs

Deady MS – HVAC repairs

Durham ES – Water repairs

Elrod ES – HVAC repairs

Field ES – HVAC repairs

Fonville MS – HVAC repairs

Franklin ES – Water repairs

Hamilton MS – HVAC repairs

Henderson, N.Q. – HVAC repairs

Henry MS – HVAC repairs

Issacs ES – HVAC repairs

Long MS – Water repairs

McGowen ES – HVAC repairs

Pilgrim Academy – HVAC repairs

Rogers, T.H. – HVAC repairs

Scarborough HS – HVAC repairs



These campuses are scheduled to reopen for face-to-face instruction on Thursday, March 4, 2021. If repairs are made sooner, campuses that are ready will open for face-to-face instruction and parents and students will be notified by the school principal.

