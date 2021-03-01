Several Houston ISD campuses offering virtual learning due to damage caused by winter storm
HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District is reporting that several of its campuses will be offering virtual instruction through Wednesday, March 3 due to damage caused by the winter storm.
Here is a list of the schools affected and the type of repairs being completed:
Anderson ES – Water repairs
Black MS – HVAC repairs
Burbank MS – HVAC repairs
Challenge Early HS @ HCC – Water repairs
Deady MS – HVAC repairs
Durham ES – Water repairs
Elrod ES – HVAC repairs
Field ES – HVAC repairs
Fonville MS – HVAC repairs
Franklin ES – Water repairs
Hamilton MS – HVAC repairs
Henderson, N.Q. – HVAC repairs
Henry MS – HVAC repairs
Issacs ES – HVAC repairs
Long MS – Water repairs
McGowen ES – HVAC repairs
Pilgrim Academy – HVAC repairs
Rogers, T.H. – HVAC repairs
Scarborough HS – HVAC repairs
These campuses are scheduled to reopen for face-to-face instruction on Thursday, March 4, 2021. If repairs are made sooner, campuses that are ready will open for face-to-face instruction and parents and students will be notified by the school principal.
