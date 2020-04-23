Several Houston-area malls layout how they will participate in retail to go

article

Brookfield Properties, which has mall in the Houston area, will be participating in retail to go, the next phase of Texas' reopening.

The five Houston-area Brookfield locations are Baybrook Mall, Deerbrook Mall, First Colony Mall, Willowbrook Mall, and The Woodlands Mall. Not all retailers within the malls will be open, but each property does have its own list of participating retailers.

Hours of operation for all locations are Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Below is the process for customers at each location:

Baybrook Mall

- Approximately 23 tenants are expected to participate – 12 essential retailers are currently offering curbside service (restaurants, The Container Store, etc.), 11-15 are expected to join this group on Friday

- Pick-ups will take place in front of Entrance 2 of the enclosed portion of the mall, between Macy’s and the former Sear’s location. For purchases made at the outdoor portion of the mall, pick-ups will take place closes to the retailer.

Deerbrook Mall

- Approximately 10-15 tenants are expected to participate

- Pick-ups will take place in front of Entrance 2, located in the parking area under the AMC Theater

First Colony Mall

- Approximately 15-20 tenants are expected to participate, including restaurants offering curbside service

- Pick-ups will take place outside of Entrance 2, between JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Willowbrook Mall

- Approximately 10-15 tenants are expected to participate

- Pick-ups will take place at the mall food court entrance between Dillard’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

The Woodlands Mall

- Approximately 30 retailers are expected to participate

- Pick-ups will take place at the north entrance of the mall between Nordstrom and JCPenney

During the pickup process, guests will not get out of their vehicles. Here is what customers can expect at all participating locations:

- Guests will park in the numbered spaces of the designated parking area and call the store, providing the space number they’re in, as well as the make and model of their vehicle.

- Employees of the store will bring the purchased items directly to the vehicle. There will be no need for the guest to get out of their vehicle.

