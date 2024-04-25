The young girl who was critically injured in a crash on FM 1484 has died, according to Texas DPS.

On April 18, Montgomery County authorities arrived at the intersection of FM 1484 and Heritage Ranch Road, just north of Conroe after a suspected drunk driver in a Toyota collided with the driver of a Mitsubishi.

PREVIOUS STORY: Montgomery County crime: DUI suspect arrested after collision leaves child critically injured on FM 1484

A 4-year-old girl received critical injuries from the crash, including cardiac arrest, a severe head injury, and a possible broken arm. She was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands for urgent medical care but unfortunately died from her injuries about a week later.

The driver of the Toyota was charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to officials, the driver of the Mitsubishi was also taken to the hospital in stable condition and was a friend of the 4-year-old girl's mother.

There has been no word on if charges for the suspected drunk driver will be upgraded.