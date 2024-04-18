A 4-year-old child was critically injured in a wrong-way crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Montgomery County. It happened Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. Emergency services responded to a collision at the intersection of FM 1484 and Heritage Ranch Road, just north of Conroe. Upon arrival, responders encountered two vehicles extensively damaged by a crash.

According to initial investigations, a Mitsubishi was traveling west on FM 1484 when a Toyota 4-Runner veered into its lane, leading to a collision. Despite attempts to avoid the crash, the vehicles collided nearly head-on on their right sides. Among those involved, a 4-year-old girl sustained critical injuries, including cardiac arrest, a severe head injury, and a possible broken arm. She was promptly transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands for urgent medical care. The driver of the vehicle she was in, a Mitsubishi Outlander, was also taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the driver was a friend of the 4-year-old girl's mother.

The driver of the Toyota, who sustained injuries in the incident, has been identified and charged with driving while intoxicated. Following treatment, he was released into the custody of the Department of Public Safety.

Assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office facilitated the management of the scene, and Milstead Wreckers subsequently removed both vehicles.

As authorities continue their investigation, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences of impaired driving and the importance of responsible behavior on the roadways.



