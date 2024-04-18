A 19-year-old man shot two 16-year-olds who assaulted him at an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Wednesday night, police say. One of the teens died.

The incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. in the 7700 block of Corporate Drive.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Corporate.

According to police, the three teens were involved in an apparent narcotics exchange.

At some point, police say the younger teens started assaulting the man and robbed him.

The 19-year-old got a firearm and fired it multiple times, shooting the two 16-year-olds, police say. One of them died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg.

Police say the shooter was also taken to the hospital because he was heavily assaulted.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.