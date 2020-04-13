WHO’S HIRING: Thousands of Houston-area job openings

article

As jobless numbers climb, certain industries are booming more than ever, and they need more employees.

If you're out of a job, the good news is that there are thousands of current openings in the Houston area and beyond.

Here’s a list of where to apply now:



DELIVERY DRIVERS

Doordash

Grubhub

Postmates

Uber Eats



GROCERY STORES

H-E-B

Openings at the company warehouse, manufacturing, transportation and in stores

Kroger

More than 500 positions available in Texas

Randall's Stores

Texas openings in retail and supply chain

Walmart and Sam’s Club

More than 30,000 full-time job openings in Texas

Walmart is hiring store workers and delivery drivers.





MEDICAL FACILITIES

CHI St. Luke’s Health

More than 140 openings in the Houston area

Memorial Hermann

More than 700 job openings in the Houston area



HCA Healthcare

More than 40 job openings in the Houston area



Texas Children’s Hospital

More than 500 openings in the Houston area





PHARMACIES

Walgreens

172 job openings in texas

Walgreens is hiring for temporary customer service associate roles to assist at our stores nationwide.



CVS & Aetna

More than 700 job openings in the Houston area. A new distribution center in Conroe is hiring immediately. CVS Health is accelerating a plan to fill more than 50,000 full-time and part-time positions across the country. Jobs at retail stores, warehouse distribution, customer service, pharmacy technicians



Rite Aid

Nine openings in the Houston area



PIZZA RESTAURANTS

Dominos

Houston-area openings for delivery drivers, managers, customer service reps



Pizza Hut

More than 80 openings in the Houston area





TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft

Openings in the Houston area



Outschool

Hiring online teachers



Zoom

This company, which offers videoconferencing services, is hiring phone account executives and phone enterprise account executives in Texas





OTHER

Amazon

75,000 new job openings, including immediate openings at its warehouses in Houston and Katy



Construction industry

More than 4,000 construction industry job openings

John Moore Services

50 job openings in Houston

The company is hiring plumbers, HVAC technicians, and electricians



Trucking industry

More than 400 openings in the Houston area, including immediate openings.



UPS

Job openings in Houston, Baytown and Conroe

The company is in need of maintenance mechanics and package handlers