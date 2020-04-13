WHO’S HIRING: Thousands of Houston-area job openings
HOUSTON - As jobless numbers climb, certain industries are booming more than ever, and they need more employees.
If you're out of a job, the good news is that there are thousands of current openings in the Houston area and beyond.
Here’s a list of where to apply now:
DELIVERY DRIVERS
Doordash
Grubhub
Postmates
Uber Eats
GROCERY STORES
H-E-B
Openings at the company warehouse, manufacturing, transportation and in stores
Kroger
More than 500 positions available in Texas
Randall's Stores
Texas openings in retail and supply chain
Walmart and Sam’s Club
More than 30,000 full-time job openings in Texas
Walmart is hiring store workers and delivery drivers.
MEDICAL FACILITIES
CHI St. Luke’s Health
More than 140 openings in the Houston area
Memorial Hermann
More than 700 job openings in the Houston area
HCA Healthcare
More than 40 job openings in the Houston area
Texas Children’s Hospital
More than 500 openings in the Houston area
PHARMACIES
Walgreens
172 job openings in texas
Walgreens is hiring for temporary customer service associate roles to assist at our stores nationwide.
CVS & Aetna
More than 700 job openings in the Houston area. A new distribution center in Conroe is hiring immediately. CVS Health is accelerating a plan to fill more than 50,000 full-time and part-time positions across the country. Jobs at retail stores, warehouse distribution, customer service, pharmacy technicians
Rite Aid
Nine openings in the Houston area
PIZZA RESTAURANTS
Dominos
Houston-area openings for delivery drivers, managers, customer service reps
Pizza Hut
More than 80 openings in the Houston area
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft
Openings in the Houston area
Outschool
Hiring online teachers
Zoom
This company, which offers videoconferencing services, is hiring phone account executives and phone enterprise account executives in Texas
OTHER
Amazon
75,000 new job openings, including immediate openings at its warehouses in Houston and Katy
Construction industry
More than 4,000 construction industry job openings
John Moore Services
50 job openings in Houston
The company is hiring plumbers, HVAC technicians, and electricians
Trucking industry
More than 400 openings in the Houston area, including immediate openings.
UPS
Job openings in Houston, Baytown and Conroe
The company is in need of maintenance mechanics and package handlers