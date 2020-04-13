Expand / Collapse search

WHO’S HIRING: Thousands of Houston-area job openings

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - As jobless numbers climb, certain industries are booming more than ever, and they need more employees.

If you're out of a job, the good news is that there are thousands of current openings in the Houston area and beyond.

Here’s a list of where to apply now:

DELIVERY DRIVERS
Doordash
Grubhub
Postmates
Uber Eats
 

GROCERY STORES
H-E-B
Openings at the company warehouse, manufacturing, transportation and in stores

Kroger
More than 500 positions available in Texas

Randall's Stores
Texas openings in retail and supply chain

Walmart and Sam’s Club
More than 30,000 full-time job openings in Texas
Walmart is hiring store workers and delivery drivers.


MEDICAL FACILITIES
CHI St. Luke’s Health
More than 140 openings in the Houston area

Memorial Hermann
More than 700 job openings in the Houston area

HCA Healthcare
More than 40 job openings in the Houston area

Texas Children’s Hospital
More than 500 openings in the Houston area


PHARMACIES
Walgreens
172 job openings in texas
Walgreens is hiring for temporary customer service associate roles to assist at our stores nationwide.

CVS & Aetna
More than 700 job openings in the Houston area. A new distribution center in Conroe is hiring immediately. CVS Health is accelerating a plan to fill more than 50,000 full-time and part-time positions across the country. Jobs at retail stores, warehouse distribution, customer service, pharmacy technicians

Rite Aid
Nine openings in the Houston area
 

PIZZA RESTAURANTS
Dominos
Houston-area openings for delivery drivers, managers, customer service reps

Pizza Hut
More than 80 openings in the Houston area


TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft
Openings in the Houston area

Outschool
Hiring online teachers

Zoom
This company, which offers videoconferencing services, is hiring phone account executives and phone enterprise account executives in Texas


OTHER
Amazon
75,000 new job openings, including immediate openings at its warehouses in Houston and Katy

Construction industry
More than 4,000 construction industry job openings

John Moore Services
50 job openings in Houston
The company is hiring plumbers, HVAC technicians, and electricians

Trucking industry
More than 400 openings in the Houston area, including immediate openings.

UPS
Job openings in Houston, Baytown and Conroe
The company is in need of maintenance mechanics and package handlers