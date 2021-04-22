Senate passes bill aimed at fighting hate crimes against Asian Americans

An Asian woman being beat down in her north side beauty supply store made headlines in the Houston area.



One of the women involved, 24-year-year-old Keaundra Young, is now charged with a hate crime.



She was allegedly motivated by racial bias.



"I think fortunately for Houston, yes that occurred, what happened at the salon is terrible and horrific," said Terry Wong co-owner of Blood Brothers BBQ. "But for the most part that was pretty much the only thing I think I’ve seen here lately."

But there could be other hate crime victims here who fail to report the abuse.



"Thankfully myself I’ve never experienced like that, but I have heard my friends have experienced stuff," said Wong. "Fortunately nothing major, mostly verbal stuff."



Many believe the Coronavirus is behind the increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans.



"People are looking for a scapegoat what happened, where did this come from," said immigration attorney Gordon Quan. "The fact that some of our politicians have blamed China and Asia has given them a reason to strike out."

On Thursday, the Senate passed a bill addressing hate crimes against Asian Americans.



"I’m excited there’s been opposition by certain senators, including our own Ted Cruz, who changed his mind and has now voted for the bill. It passed overwhelmingly 94 to 1," said Quan.

