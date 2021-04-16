Grand jury indicts woman accused of assaulting Harris Co. salon owner for hate crime

A grand jury determined that a woman accused of assaulting a Harris County salon owner was motivated by race and indicted her for a hate crime, District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

Keaundra Young, 24, was indicted for assaulting Uptown Beauty Salon owner Jung Kim on March 17, according to the district attorney's office.

Officials say the grand jurors determined that there was sufficient evidence for the assault charge and for alleging that the defendant was motivated by racial bias.

"Houston is a place where people look out for each other, where neighbors help neighbors," DA Ogg said. "Allegations like this, where someone would attack and terrorize another person because of their race is counter to the cultural diversity we embrace."

If the defendant is convicted of the assault, which is a Class A Misdemeanor, she would then face the possibility of 180 days to one year in county jail if the judge or jury also finds beyond a reasonable doubt that she sought her victim based on race.

Young is also charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, in connection with an alleged attempt to hit a family member of the salon owner with a car.

A second woman, Daquiesha Rachel Williams, 22, is charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly striking a family member of the salon owner with her hand. She is not charged with a hate crime.

