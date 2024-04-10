Columbia Brazoria ISD will be closed Wednesday, April 10, following overnight storms that swept across Southeast Texas.

The district says they are experiencing power, phone and internet outages.

A round of severe storms with high winds and heavy rain moved across Southeast Texas, leaving more than 150,000 people without power.

The rest of the day should be breezy with only a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm.