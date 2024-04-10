Tens of thousands of people across the Houston area are left without power Wednesday morning due to storms that moved across the area.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map and how to report an outage at your home.

As of 5:30 a.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 129,917 customers affected by outages.

As of 5:30 a.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 22,238 customers affected by outages.

As of 7:30 a.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 87,832 customers affected by outages.

As of 7:30 a.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 23,642 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.