Residents in North Harris County and surrounding areas are facing their third day of severe flooding. County officials are warning that upcoming storms could worsen the flooding.

The West Fork of the San Jacinto River crested on Saturday, but parts of the county are still in a major flood stage for a while longer. More flooding is possible depending on the rainfall levels over the weekend.

"Getting worse and worse with every flood," said Roger Miller, a resident and business owner in the Humble-Kingwood area.

Residents along the West Fork of the San Jacinto River are continuing to face rising floodwaters.

"Unfortunately, a lot of what we saw was basically what we predicted, which was a lot of flooding," said Judge Lina Hidalgo of Harris County.

Hidalgo said so far rescue crews have saved at least 178 people and 122 pets from the floodwaters.

"Please, I know that folks want to go and check on their homes, but this is just not the time right now," said Hidalgo.

Roger Miller, a business owner in Humble, arrived at his store Saturday morning to a devastating sight. The floodwaters partially submerged his business.

"In my shop, over on the white sands, it’s probably four and a half, five-foot deep," said Miller.

As more rain heads to Houston, Judge Hidalgo said totals between two and six inches may be manageable. However, anything exceeding that amount could lead to even worse flooding.

"But if the rain slows down, if the weather pattern slows down, and keeps forming over and over again, kind of like what has been happening, then we’ll be in trouble," said Hidalgo.

"It’s very disheartening, very disheartening to watch people lose everything time and time again," said Miller.

Judge Lina Hidalgo said the county is still at level one maximum readiness, but they are anticipating moving down to level three on Sunday afternoon depending on what happens with weather patterns.