The Flood Watch for southeast Texas has been extended to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Area residents should expect several rounds of heavy downpours with flash flooding the main concern.

While some flooding has started to go down on Saturday, the expected storms could bring water levels back up again.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in southeast Texas. This warning does not affect counties.

Peach Creek at Splendora affecting Harris and Montgomery Counties.

Caney Creek near Splendora affecting Harris and Montgomery Counties.

San Jacinto River near Sheldon affecting Harris County.

West Fork San Jacinto near Porter affecting Montgomery County.

West Fork San Jacinto near Conroe affecting Montgomery County.

Lake Creek at Sendera Ranch Road affecting Montgomery County.

East Fork San Jacinto at Cleveland affecting San Jacinto, Liberty, Harris, and Montgomery Counties.

East Fork San Jacinto near New Caney affecting Liberty, Harris and Montgomery Counties.

West Fork San Jacinto near Humble affecting Harris and Montgomery Counties.

For the East Fork San Jacinto River...including Cleveland, New Caney...Major flooding is forecast.

For the Peach Creek...including Splendora...Minor flooding is forecast.

For the West Fork San Jacinto River...including Porter, Sendera Ranch Road, Conroe, Humble, Sheldon...Major flooding is forecast.

Areas near the rivers are currently in the flood stage and should continue to use extreme caution when on the roads.

Monday transitions into a dry and warm pattern for the middle of the week so look for afternoons in the 90s to return to the Houston forecast this week.