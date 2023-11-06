The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office discovered a large-scale illegal cockfighting operation after receiving a call about animal cruelty in a Cleveland subdivision.

Upon arrival, a patrol Sergeant and two patrol deputies discovered an illegal cockfighting event with 250 to 300 people in attendance in a covered structure with temporary seating, a kitchen, and a cockfighting arena around 4:30 p.m. on October 18. Deputies apprehended 19 people while others ran into the woods nearby, leaving 100 vehicles behind. The aftermath involved the towing of 75 cars, with 43 pending forfeiture.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, and Google Android TV!

A misdemeanor charge of "observing" cockfighting was filed against 18 individuals, and a felony charge of participating in cockfighting was filed against one. Another was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Delgado, Armando, Charge: Attending a Cockfight w/ Previous Conviction (Courtesy of San Jacinto County)

At least five suspects are expected to face multiple felony charges. These charges could involve animal cruelty, cockfighting, illegal gambling, unlawful weapon possession, organized crime, and federal firearm possession by undocumented individuals.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Authorities seized 96 live birds pending custody hearing, four trailers equipped for bird transport, five loaded pistols, a small amount of marijuana from vehicles with cockfighting paraphernalia, and approximately $22,096, primarily from the registered owners of the seized cars.

Deputies reported paraphernalia included sharp objects attached to roosters for fighting, along with drugs, syringes, and other tools. Deceased roosters, some still wearing fighting implements, were found near live birds. Various gambling items, including a board tallying 44 bird fights earlier, were discovered. Additionally, cockfighting equipment, drugs, and 96 live roosters were seized from vehicles, cages, and trailers.

The investigation continues, seeking other suspects involved in the cruelty and fighting.