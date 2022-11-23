Salvation Army in Galveston County Red Kettle campaign goes virtual

article

We're all too familiar with the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign around Christmas, but the Galveston County organization is stepping into a new direction

"The struggle to keep physical kettle locations open continues to be a challenge as the shopping and giving habit of people have changed," said Major Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army. "The Salvation Army has worked hard all year to make the Virtual Kettle option easier than ever for our community to support."

Salvation Army of Galveston County is working to move towards virtual kettles. Where businesses and organizations can sponsor a virtual kettle to share, creating more opportunities to give back to the campaign.

The organization says its goal for the year is to raise $250,000 which is 10% of the annual budget, and they want to raise 33 Virtual Kettle teams that will circulate throughout the season.

"With 13 physical kettles and 33 virtual ones, each kettle will need to raise $5,434 during the season to reach the goal. This will help us start 2023 in a favorable position to continue serving those in need who come to us for food, shelter and emergency assistance," said Doria "Extra events like our kick-off at Moody Gardens, the tree lighting at the Grand Galvez, and sponsorships help bring down the total per kettle and get us to the goal."

Salvation Army says there will be nine physical locations with 13 kettles around the county open when bell ringers are available.

To sponsor a Virtual Kettle with your club, business, church, or any other group, visit SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org or call 409-939-9013.