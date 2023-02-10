Lace up your skates! The roller rink is back at Discovery Green in Houston.

The outdoor roller skating rink will be open for five weeks from Feb. 10 through March 17.

The rink is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and include the skate rental.

Discovery Green

On opening night, Feb. 10, the first 50 skaters in line will skate for free. There will also be music by Yung Chris the DJ, and the Daisies & Pancakes skate community and skate instructors will show off their skills.

If you’re looking for a deal, select Mondays are Cheap Skate Nights. On Feb. 13, 20, and 27, and March 6, you can skate for just $8 plus tax per person.

On Valentine’s Day, couples skate for $16.

Other special discount nights include Clutch City Wednesday – when you can get $2 off by wearing gear from any Houston sports team – or College Student Night on Thursday when students can show a current college ID to get $2 off.

For other themed nights, special events, tickets and more information, click here.