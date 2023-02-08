Super Bowl Sunday is almost here! Several Houston-area bars and restaurants are holding watch parties and offering specials for the big matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

MORE: How to watch, stream Super Bowl LVII

The game will be broadcast live exclusively on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.

If you want to watch with other fans, check out this list of watch parties. Many bars and restaurants are starting the party early. Some may require reservations, so check ahead of time.

MORE: Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' dad reacts, coached son at Channelview High School

Eagles Watch Party at Little Woodrow’s Shepherd

Eagles fans, head to Little Woodrow’s on Shepherd to cheer on your team with other fans. There will be multiple TVs playing the game and three big screens outside with an extra bar. You’re encouraged to bring your own chair, because it is expected to get packed. This event is 21+. Doors open at noon, and there will be crawfish starting at 1 p.m.

720 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007

Click here for more information.

Chief Watch Party at Little Woodrow’s Midtown

Here’s a watch party for Chiefs fans. Catch the game on multiple TVs and "Woodytron". There will be food trucks and crawfish.

2306 Brazos St, Houston, TX 77006

Click here for more information.

Christian’s Tailgate

Watch the game at any of Christian’s Tailgate’s four locations, and enjoy some game day drink specials. There will be $20 beer buckets, $2 mimosas, and $5 Bloody Marys. Doors open at 11 a.m.

2000 Bagby St. Houston, TX 77002

2820 White Oak Dr. Houston, TX 77007

5114 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

1010 Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77079

Click here for more information.

Crust Pizza Co. & Taproom in The Heights

Watch the game on 11 big screen TVs. The eatery has pizzas, pastas, salads, three dozen beers on tap, craft cocktails and wine. Your dog can also join you out on the patio.

1919 N Shepherd Dr Suite A, Houston, TX 77008

Click here for more information.

Ducky McShweeney’s Pub

Watch the game while enjoying Happy Hour all day. Show up early for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or crawfish starting at 2 p.m.

2025 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

Click here for more information.

Gatsby’s Grill

Credit: Raydon Creative

You can watch the game at Gatsby’s Grill, which has an indoor bar and outdoor patio. There will be drink specials that include $5 shots, $1-2 off draft beer, $8 margaritas, and assorted $3 beer specials. Food specials include the following $8 classics: eight-piece wings, four sliders, calamari, street corn, onion rings, or spinach artichoke dip.

2929 Navigation Blvd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77003

Lobby Bar at Hilton Americas-Houston

Courtesy of Hilton Americas

Watch the game in Downtown Houston at the Lobby Bar in Hilton Americas-Houston. For $20, get a draft beer and pretzel bites with queso.

1600 Lamar St. Houston, TX 77010

Monkey’s Tail

Monkey’s Tail has TVs throughout the bar and on two outdoor patios to catch every minute of the game. Starting Feb. 9 and running through Feb. 12, enjoy an XL 18" cheese pizza for $6.50 and specialty XL pizzas starting at $9.50. The special is good for dine-in or to-go orders.

5802 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009

Rise Rooftop

Head to Eddie Trunk’s Rock & Roll Super Bowl Party for live performances, games, food and, of course, a watch party. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy performances by a Poison tribute band and a Bon Jovi tribute band before the game, and halftime performances by Knockout Entertainment. Reserve a ticket online.

2600 Travis St Suite R, Houston, TX 77006

Click here for more information.

Wakefield Crowbar

Show up early for the pre-party from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with crawfish, $1 jello shots, $1 12 oz domestic drafts and $3 green tea shots. If you’re one of the first 100 people to check in, you can get a free square for a chance to win some prizes.

At 5:30 p.m., catch the game in the newly renovated sports bar room with a 24-foot TV wall. There will be $17 Bud Light buckets and $22 Modelo Buckets. You can reserve a table online.

954 Wakefield Drive Houston, TX 77018

Click here for more information.