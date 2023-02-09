Mardi Gras! Galveston: First weekend parade schedule, events

The 2023 Mardi Gras season is here and if you're looking to join in the fun festivities look no further than Mardi Gras! Galveston.

From Feb. 10 - 21, Galveston will be having its Mardi Gras celebrations with 23 parades as the island's krewes prepare to toss out more than 3 million beads and other trinkets to crowds.

Attendees can head to Galveston's downtown entertainment district and along Seawall Boulevard beachfront to see flashy floats, high-stepping marching bands, and dazzling dancers at this year's events:

Friday, Feb. 10

Party Gras! Procession, 5 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Watch the George P. Mitchell Honoree & special guests arrive at the Tremont House led by a brass band, kicking off the Friday night celebration.

George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Award Ceremony, 5:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Presented by Mardi Gras Galveston, the award ceremony will be held in front of the Tremont House at 5:30 p.m. followed by a cocktail reception and the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade.

Galveston Mardi Gras 2012. Events and Parades on The Strand and The Seawall. (Photo Courtesy of Visit Galveston/Mardi Gras! Galveston) Expand

George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade, 7 p.m. (Entertainment District)

The George P. Mitchell Parade will begin at 7:00 pm at The Tremont House with floats heading through the Historic Strand District on the kickoff night of Mardi Gras! Galveston Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Route: The parade begins in front of The Tremont House, located at 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row. It will travel east on Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north on 20th Street to Strand Street, and proceed west on Strand Street to 25th Street.

Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade, 8:30 p.m. (Entertainment District)

Join the 13th annual Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade as Mardi Gras revelers twirl their way through the Entertainment District. This event is sponsored by The Galveston County Daily News and everyone is invited to participate as the umbrella dancers perform "The Hokey Pokey" in the streets of Galveston.

Those with decorated umbrellas will receive free admission into Mardi Gras! Galveston on Feb. 10.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 21st Street and travels west on Strand Street to 25th Street.

The 2011 kick-off Mardi Gras parades traveled thru the streets of Galveston 02/25/11. (Photo Courtesy of Visit Galveston/Mardi Gras! Galveston)

Mardi Gras! Galveston Parade, 10 p.m. (Entertainment District)

It's the last parade for the first night of Mardi Gras! Galveston and winds through the Entertainment District with plenty of floats, bands, and beads.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, and north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Official Mardi Gras! Galveston Jolly Jester Jaunt 5K, 11 a.m. (Entertainment District)

Make your way through Galveston's Downtown Historic District in a light job or a calm walk. Follow up your active morning with a day of free drinks and a balcony party. Runners who participated in the 5K will receive access to all the Mardi Gras! Galveston festivities in the Entertainment District, including headline concerts, parades, and more.

(Photo Courtesy of Visit Galveston/Mardi Gras! Galveston)

Route: The run begins at 24th Street and Ship’s Mechanic Row, proceeds east to 20th Street, turns north on 20th Street, west at Strand Street. The 5K then proceed west on Strand to 25th Street, turns south onto 25th Street, and then east on Mechanic's back under the arch. The 5K route is 4 loops.

Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Mardi Gras Kickoff Parade, 12 p.m. (Seawall & Entertainment District)

Since it's founding 28 years ago in 1985, the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius will celebrate with a party including the annual street pageant featuring spectacular floats and marching bands. Costumed krewe members will throw anniversary beads and cups during the parade.

Route: The parade begins on Seawall Boulevard at 57th Street. It travels east to 25th Street, then north along 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 19th Street, then north on 19th Street to Strand Street and west along Strand Street to 25th Street.

12th Annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade, 1 p.m. (Entertainment District)

A record-breaking umbrella parade and a Zany Golf Card parade? What more can you ask for? The Zaniest Golf Card Parade is another chance for family and friends to get in the zany spirit of Mardi Gras Galveston. All participating golf carts will receive free entry into the entertainment district on Feb. 11.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Krewe d’iHeartMedia Art Car Parade, 3 p.m. (Entertainment District)

This rock n rollin' parade will have 15 artistic cars from Houston's ArtX Group. In addition, there will be more than 30 decorated tricked-out Jeeps from all over, as far as Canada, to participate in this one-of-a-kind parade to display their artistry and craftsmanship. Jeep Brand manager of the Gladiator, Tyler Hoover hails from Detroit to actually lead the parade.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

(Photo Courtesy of Visit Galveston/Mardi Gras! Galveston)

Krewe of Gambrinus Parade, 6 p.m. (Seawall & Entertainment District)

King Gambrinus will throw a grand parade with plenty of beads to be caught. Searchlights will light up the night as revelers enjoy floats, marching bands, and other strolling entertainment.

Route: The parade begins on Seawall Boulevard at 57th Street. It proceeds east to 25th Street, travels north along 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then east on Ship’s Mechanic Row to 19th Street, and north on 19th Street to Strand Street. The parade ends on Strand Street at 25th Street.

Sunday Feb. 12 (Fiesta Gras)

Desfile Estrella con El Norte La Raza Parade, 1 p.m. (Entertainment District)

The last day of the first weekend of parades will start off with the 7th Annual Fiesta Gras! Day at Mardi Gras! Galveston parade featuring celebrity grand marshal Vidal Luna from El Norte Radio Houston, and Joana Lujan of Luxo Boutique as the Latin Star of Fiesta Gras!. Watch costumed dancers, bands and more make their way through downtown Galveston.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

Los Locos Vaqueros & Jeeps Parade, 4 p.m. (Entertainment District)

This lively parade will feature celebrity grand marshal Miss Houston, Daisy Sudderth, plus Mardi Gras! Galveston-themed jeeps, marching bands, Mariachi bands, and decorated floats.

Route: The parade begins on Strand Street at 20th Street, proceeds west on Strand Street to 25th Street, travels south on 25th Street to Ship’s Mechanic Row, then proceeds east along Ship’s Mechanic Row to 20th Street, north along 20th Street to Strand Street.

This is only the first weekend, there are more to come as the second-weekend starts Friday, Feb. 17 with 13 parades.

For a full schedule of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2023 activities, as well as maps of each parade route visit www.mardigrasgalveston.com.