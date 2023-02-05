Houston Black History Month events: Things to do

Black History Month has arrived and many places in the Houston area are celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black people in America.

This February, Houstonians can find locations around the city hosting events, performances, exhibits, and more to honor the month.

We've put together a list of some things to do to be a part of the celebrations.

Children’s Museum of Houston

1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

Saturday, Feb. 4: Black History Month Kickoff Celebration: The event celebrates the contributions of African Americans during a day of magic, drumming, and performances by Djembe Drumming, Kucheza Ngoma Dance Company, and The Ensemble Theatre. From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5: Soulliaa Rae Music Workshops: Healing artist Soulliaa Rae creates a unique therapeutic experience through her soul-filled melodies. Organizers say the event will transport you "to a place existing outside of space and time to feel your ‘feels’ and be your ‘youest’ you." At 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Thursday Feb. 16: The Griot Speaks – Spotlight Experience: In this interactive performance, griot Manning Mpinduzi-Mott tells tales, leaps, dances, and turns into magical creatures. At 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. during Free Family Night

Every Saturday in February: Black History Experience: Visit for a celebration of the African American spirit and an opportunity to learn about significant periods in history through activities, an exploration of African cultures and traditions, and stories about courage, survival and resilience. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 7 to 28 (showcase); workshops Feb. 11, 16, 25: T. Ellis Artist Showcase and Self Portrait Workshop: A collection of artist T. Ellis’ portraits of renowned African Americans. His son, actor Tanner Ellis, gives workshops on the significance of each portrait, as well as self-portrait workshops that explore what’s meaningful to you.

Rooftop Cinema Club

1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

Rooftop Cinema Club spotlights the films created by Black filmmakers and artists, from classics to new hits.

Friday, Feb. 10: Get Out; 8:45 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 11: Love Jones: Open Captions; 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17: The Woman King; 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18: The Best Man; 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19: The Wood; 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24: Friday: Open Captions; 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26: Poetic Justice; 8:30 p.m.

BLCK History Now! Market

Karbach Brewing Co. 2032 Karbach Street Houston, TX 77092

Join BLCK Market this February for their BLCK History Now! festival at Karbach Brewing. The event features a pop-up marketplace of small businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as live music! The market will also have 97.9 The Box and Majic 102.1 with a performance by Sonic Boom, the Rockets Drumline.

Sunday, Feb. 5: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m

Celebrate Black History Month at Avenida Houston

701 Avenida de las Americas Houston, TX 77010

Avenida Houston is celebrating Black History Month this year with free and fun activities! Each weekend the venue will have art, music, minority vendors, and educational activities. BLCK Market will also be in attendance with an outdoor market featuring 50 locally black-owned business owners such as artists, designers, and business entrepreneurs each Saturday.

Avenida Houston will also have Live Entertainment hosted by KTSU 90.9 FM/ Various local bands will be highlighted each Saturday to provide some musical entertainment.

Saturday, Feb. 11: 2 - 6 p.m. Mainstage hosted by Donna Franklin with KTSU 90.9FM Live Music featuring (Creole Soul, Blues, R&B and Neo-Soul)

Marium Echo

Shonnie Murrell

Spud Howard

The Vibe Lounge featuring DJ Michele McKnight

Saturday, Feb. 18: 2 - 6 p.m. Mainstage hosted by Chilly Bill Smith with KTSU 90.9FM Live Music featuring (R&B, Soul and Gospel)

NaKitt aClegg Foxx

Zacardi Cortez

Polo The Vibe

Patrice Dominique

The Vibe Lounge featuring DJ Mad Hatta

Saturday, Feb. 25: 2 - 6 p.m. Mainstage hosted by Donna Franklin and Chilly Bill Smith with KTSU 90.9FM Live Music featuring (Neo-Soul, R&B, Zydeco)

Cupid

Madicin

Clynese

The Vibe Lounge featuring DJ Rob G

Movies on the Lawn: Black History Month

16535 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479, The Lawn

Enjoy some family time or sit back and relax with friends at the First Colony Mall Lawn celebrating Black History Month with outdooor movie nights.The movies are complementary and showings will also be dependent on the weather.

Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. | The Princess and the Frog

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. | Soul

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. | King Richard

ELEVATE CREATIVE STUDIOS Black Excellence Art Exhibition

1919 North Main Street Houston, TX 77009

The Black Excellence Exhibition celebrates Black History Month through art. The show will feature 10 local artists and their representation of Black Excellence. The opening reception is on Feb. 19 with a cocktail party and live music. There will also be an After Hours event on Feb 26.

Feb. 19 - 24: Monday - Friday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Opening reception: Feb. 19: 2-6 p.m.

Afterhour Nightcap: Feb. 23: 7-10 p.m.

HIFI's Steppin' Back In Time: Houston in Retrospect

901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

The Steppin' Back in Time exhibit in the Rotunda at Houston City Hall isn’t only something to see, complete with interactive QR codes, it is something to experience. Featuring photographs and front page headlines from days gone by, like one from May 1923, which cost a hard-earned seven cents, the display showcases 130 years of work from two Black-owned newspapers, The Texas Freeman and Houston Informer.

Open now until Feb 28. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Black History Bike Ride

3409 Emancipation Ave Houston, TX 77004

Join an outdoor activity and take a bike ride throughout the Historical 3rd Ward presented by Dr. Veon of Tour De Hood. This tour is open to children 7 and up. Children who are 5 and under participating with an adult must be attached to the adult bike.

Sunday, Feb 19: 9:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m.

