RodeoHouston announces 2020 concert lineup, includes Gwen Stefani, Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley

The 2020 RodeoHouston concert lineup was announced Thursday night, hours after a leak was shared across social media.

Here's the confirmed list of performers:

March 3: Midland

March 4: Willie Nelson

March 5: Becky G

March 6: TBA on February 4

March 7: Maren Morris

March 8: Ramon Ayala

March 9: Chris Young

March 10: NCT 127

March 11: Kane Brown

March 12: Cody Johnson

March 13: TBA on February 4

March 14: Jon Pardi

March 15: Dierks Bentley

March 16: Keith Urban

March 17: Gwen Stefani

March 18: Khalid

March 19: Chris Stapleton

March 20: TBA on February 4

March 21: Brad Paisley

March 22: Luke Bryan

The three Friday night concerts are scheduled to be announced on February 4.

