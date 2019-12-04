Country, EDM, K-Pop: 2020 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer genre lineup released

The Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo released a sneak peek of the entertainment lineup for the 2020 season.

RodeoHouston runs March 3 – 22, 2020, with 20 entertainers scheduled to perform.

On Wednesday, the musical genres of the 2020 RODEOHOUSTON star entertainers were released.

The entertainers for those dates will be revealed next year.

Seventeen of the entertainers are scheduled to be announced on January 9. Tickets for those entertainers will go on sale on January 16.

The remaining three entertainers for Friday performances will be announced on February 4. Those tickets will go on sale on February 6.