Dash star Kealia Ohai named Grand Marshal of Downtown Rodeo Parade

The Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo named Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai the grand marshal of the 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade.

Ohai is the first women's soccer player to serve in this role at the Downtown Rodeo Parade. “The Houston Rodeo is iconic – I can’t think of a single event more representative of this incredible city,” said Ohai. “I am so excited and honored to be the grand marshal and a part of this amazing celebration.”

The 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade will take place on Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at the intersection of Bagby and Walker street and travels from Travis to Bell and from Bell to Louisiana, before turning on Lamar before ending at Lamar and Bagby Street.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade has kicked off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season since 1938.

“Her[Ohai's] tremendous leadership and love for the city of Houston can be seen on and off the field, and it is an honor to have her leading our 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade," said Joel Cowley, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO.