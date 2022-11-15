Robert Soliz found not guilty in the 2020 murder of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

A jury has found Robert Soliz not guilty in connection to the murder of Houston Police Department Sergeant Sean Rios.

Robert Soliz

The shooting occurred on November 9, 2020, in the 7600 block of North Interstate Highway 45 at the Taj Inn Suites.

Witnesses had called HPD to report shots fired, and within five minutes HPD units arrived.

That's where Rios, who is a 25-year veteran with the Houston Police Department, walked in for help and collapsed.

Sean Rios

Then Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there was a ‘gun battle’ between Rios and unknown suspects.

As FOX 26 has reported in our series, 'Breaking Bond’, Soliz is an admitted gang member with a lengthy criminal history.