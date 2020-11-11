Man, 24, charged with murder in deadly shooting of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

article

A man has been charged in the deadly shooting of HPD Sergeant Sean Rios.

Houston police say Robert Soliz, 24, is charged with murder.

According to Chief Art Acevedo, an HPD Narcotics unit arrested the suspect in Sgt. Rios' handcuffs around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday on the Katy Freeway.

Houston police are still searching for a person of interest in connection to the case. Police say the man was driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck and was seen speaking with Soliz after the shooting.

The police department released photos of the person of interest on Tuesday.

Houston police are searching for this man who is identified as a person of extreme interest in the death of Sgt. Sean Rios.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713)222-TIPS.

RELATED: Person of interest sought after suspect arrested in HPD sergeant's death

Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, was shot and killed in north Houston on Monday, Nov. 9.

Sgt. Rios, who leaves behind four children, was shot and killed in north Houston on Monday afternoon during a "gun battle" outside a motel.

The 25-year HPD veteran made it inside the Taj Inn Suites to ask for emergency help before collapsing.

RELATED: Houston police sergeant shot and killed in North Houston