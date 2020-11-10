Person of interest sought after suspect arrested in HPD sergeant's death

Houston police say they are searching for a person of interest after they arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a Houston police sergeant.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet that the suspect in Sgt. Sean Rios' death had been taken into custody without incident.

Chief Acevedo said an HPD Narcotics unit arrested the suspect, Robert Soliz in Sgt. Rios' handcuffs around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday on the Katy Freeway.

Soliz, 24, has been charged with murder and is being processed at HPD Headquarters.

"We can all breath a sigh of relief," Acevedo tweeted.

Advertisement

Now, police are looking for a man of extreme interest in the death of Sgt. Rios.

During a press conference Tuesday, Chief Acevedo showed surveillance video of the wanted man, pictured below.

Houston police are searching for this man who is identified as a person of extreme interest in the death of Sgt. Sean Rios.

Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.

Sgt. Rios, who leaves behind four children, was shot and killed in north Houston on Monday afternoon during a "gun battle" outside a motel.

The 25-year HPD veteran made it inside the Taj Inn Suites to ask for emergency help before collapsing.

Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, was shot and killed in North Houston on Monday, Nov. 9.

Acevedo said on Monday that there were leads and suspects, giving them a stern warning.

“We are going to catch you. We are coming after you. We are going to capture you. So do yourself a favor and turn yourself in,” said Acevedo during a press conference.