Houston police sergeant shot and killed in North Houston, search for suspects underway

A 25-year Houston Police veteran has been killed in a shooting in North Houston on Monday.

Chief Art Acevedo says a "gun battle" between Sgt. Sean Rios and unknown suspects happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of the North Interstate Highway 45.

Witnesses called HPD to report shots fired, and within five minutes HPD units arrived at the Taj Inn Suites.

That's where Sgt. Rios, 47, walked in for help and collapsed.

Advertisement

Houston Fire Department pronounced the sergeant dead at the scene.

Chief Acevedo says they have leads on possible suspects including a black pickup truck and a blue four-door Mercedes Benz, which has been recovered.

He adds that HPD is looking for a Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s with several tattoos.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

Houston Police Officer's Union President Joe Gamaldi asked the public for thoughts and prayers.

Sgt. Sean Rios leaves behind several family members, including his four children ages 17, 14, 12, and nine.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.