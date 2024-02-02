Amazon Ring ends police access to user footage, law enforcement reacts

Amazon’s Ring is making big changes to its doorbell camera policy. Beginning this week, law enforcement will no longer be able to make posts asking users to submit footage through the company’s app.

"These have been instrumental in solving major, major crimes, major cases," said Constable Jerry Garcia of Precinct 2.

Now, new Ring video policies change how law enforcement can ask for your Ring doorbell video.

Amazon, the company that owns Ring, said it will stop allowing police and government agencies to request doorbell footage through their Neighborhood app.

"Ring is trying to protect people’s privacy interests," said Christ Tritico, a legal analyst. "I think what Ring is doing now is paying more attention to their customers' interests and not law enforcement interests."

Constable Garcia said it’s common for his police force to collect information through Ring doorbell footage.

"We use it as evidence. We look at the video, see if what we think happened actually happened," the constable stated.

Fortunately, he doesn’t expect the change to impact investigations. He said many people are open to sharing their surveillance footage.

"We don’t often get denied. The only time we would be denied would be in a case where the criminal is running into his or her house and, of course, they don’t want to release the footage, which of course, we would need a subpoena," said Constable Garcia.

"What they’re saying to law enforcement is ‘if you want to get our footage, then just get a warrant'," said Tritico.

Officers can still ask people in person for their Ring doorbell footage, and people willing to share the video can give it to law enforcement.