Ring stops police requests

The critical role of video footage in aiding law enforcement is well-known, and Ring doorbell cameras were once a valuable source for police requests. However, a significant shift occurred in 2021 when Ring decided to make these requests public, abandoning the prior practice of allowing law enforcement to privately message users for footage.

Now, in a surprising move, Ring has altogether removed the option for police to request doorbell camera video.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

This decision raises questions about the long-term impact on both police investigations and citizens' safety.

Retired Sergeant Betsy Smith, the spokesperson for the National Police Association, joins The Factor to talk about the repercussions and potential challenges arising from this change.

Click the video above for the full story.