Houston police are at the scene of a homicide involving a child in the west Houston-area.

Assistant HPD Chief Bryant reports officers were flagged down by a family member about a death in an apartment at 12360 Richmond Avenue. The person was concerned about their family member and went to check on them. That's when they discovered their bodies.

According to officials, a woman and female toddler have been confirmed dead at the scene.

Police say a man has been detained at the scene as a person of interest.

There was blood found on the man and at the scene, police say.

No other information has been released at this time.