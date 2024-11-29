A Thanksgiving Day gathering ended in a shooting after an argument escalated at a home in northwest Harris County.

Precinct 4 deputies were called to an apartment at 14651 Philippine Street after reports a 19-year-old was shot.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim got into an argument with another man over a woman when the suspect shot him and left the scene.

Officials say the teen was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221- 6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.