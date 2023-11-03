Rice University has canceled student on-campus "public" parties through spring break after an event last week ended with some students in the hospital.

According to student newspaper the Rice Thresher, the Night of Decadence held at Wiess Residential College on Oct. 29 was shutdown early after a response by medical personnel and campus police.

According to the publication, Rice’s director of news and media relations Jeff Falk said more than two dozen students were treated on site, and seven were taken to the hospital.

In addition to the cancelation of public parties, Dean of Undergraduates Bridget Gorman wrote in an email to students that only those 21 and older will be allowed at Pub nights, and the Night of Decadence will be placed on probation as leadership reevaluates the structure of the party, the Rice Thresher reported.

While alcohol will not be banned from campus, Gorman told the Thresher that she is asking Student Judicial Programs to consider an enhanced response to alcohol policy violations.

According to the university’s undergraduate alcohol policy, undergraduate consumption or serving of hard alcohol is banned from campus on the nights of large public parties like the Night of Decadence. In accordance with Texas law, students under 21 are also prohibited from consuming alcohol at Rice.