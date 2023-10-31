The Daily Mail shed light on the worst rated hotels, and one particular hotel in Houston has unfortunately found its place on this notorious list.

A map created by the media outlet showed big cities with the worst-rated hotels on Booking.com, from New York to Seattle.

The OYO hotel in Houston appears to be one of the worst-rated hotels nationwide.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ On a map created by the Daily Mail, the OYO hotel in Houston appears among the worst rated hotels nationwide. (Accredited by Daily Mail )

According to the study, the two-star hotel has a score of 3 from 237 reviews, with guests deeming it 'poor' overall. Rates start from $49 a night for a standard king room with a private bathroom.

The Daily Mail said in the review section, a couple of guests complained about cockroaches and Ashley - who stayed there in January 2022 - said her room had 'a very strong smell of mold and the air filter was filthy.'

(Accredited by Booking.com)

A guested who visited the hotel told Booking.com that the beds had hair on them, the toilet was missing a seat, several flies buzzing around when I first walked in and the room reeked of cigarettes, according to Daily Mail.

Guests rated the hotel 5.4 for its location, but just 3.9 for its facilities, according to Daily Mail.