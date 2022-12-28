Resources available for domestic violence victims

Leaving an abusive relationship is the most dangerous time. If you are considering leaving your relationship, there are several resources available.



First, you're urged to call a domestic violence expert to first come up with a safety plan. You can then reach out to HPD's DART unit anytime at (713) 308-0080. Even if you prefer help from a non-profit or church, the team can connect you with the correct organization.

You can also reach out to the Houston Area Women's Center at (713) 528-6798 or online by clicking here.

You can also reach out to the Domestic Violence hotline at (713) 528-2121.

Lastly, you can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233.

