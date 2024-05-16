Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from THU 5:03 PM CDT until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Washington County
15
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:02 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:04 PM CDT until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:42 PM CDT until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Grimes County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:56 PM CDT until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Washington County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:17 PM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County, Washington County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:39 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:29 PM CDT until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:35 PM CDT until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:01 PM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:11 PM CDT until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Grimes County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County

Deadly pedestrian crash at Crosby Freeway, multiple lanes shut down

By
Published  May 16, 2024 4:19pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A deadly crash in Northeast Harris County on Thursday caused multiple lanes to close.

Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies arrived at the 2000 block of Crosby Freeway due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

All eastbound and outbound lanes of Crosby Freeway are shut down at this time. Traffic is being diverted off at the Sheldon exit.