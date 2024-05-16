A deadly crash in Northeast Harris County on Thursday caused multiple lanes to close.

Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports deputies arrived at the 2000 block of Crosby Freeway due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash.

Officials say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

All eastbound and outbound lanes of Crosby Freeway are shut down at this time. Traffic is being diverted off at the Sheldon exit.