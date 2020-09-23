Remnants of Beta moving away from Houston

The remnants of Beta are moving out to the east of Houston on Wednesday morning after bringing more than 14 inches of rain to some parts of southeast Texas.

Beta made landfall as a tropical storm on Monday night near the southern end of the Matagorda Bay Peninsula. It weakened as it moved northeast along the Texas coast on Tuesday.

A few scattered showers are possible in the Houston area on Wednesday, but most will be light and a drier northwest breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 70s.

Beta is expected to continue moving northeast during the next 48 hours as it slowly weakens.

The National Hurricane Center says rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected east into the Lower Mississippi Valley, portions of the Tennessee Valley, and the southern Appalachians through the end of the week.

Advertisement

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATES FROM FOX 26

Preliminary rain totals from Beta in the greater Houston area.

In Harris County, 72-hour rainfall accumulations showed 14.80 inches about five miles northwest of Brookside Village, 12 inches near Pearland and 11.40 inches near Hobby Airport

MORE: Houston officials urge public to avoid driving after Beta floods roads

On Tuesday, dozens of high water locations were reported on Houston area roadways. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said more than 70 barricades were up, and he encouraged the public to avoid driving if possible. The Houston Police Department and Fire Department reported more than 90 rescues, many of them motorists who tried to drive through flooded streets.

LIST: High water locations in the Houston area

Some high water locations remain on Wednesday morning, but SH 288 has reopened in both directions. Northbound and southbound lanes were shutdown on Tuesday after the highway flooded. Some vehicles were seen stalled in the water.

On the border of Houston and Pearland, volunteers spent Tuesday helping some residents evacuate after streets became undrivable in the floodwaters. Dozens of lifted trucks swarmed a residential neighborhood at Monroe Road and Lettie Street where residents were seen wading out on foot for fear of flooding their cars. Truck drivers were seen offering residents rides out of the floodwaters.

RELATED: Lifted truck drivers rescue flood victims in Houston, Pearland

In Houston, city officials reported that more than 500,000 gallons of domestic wastewater spilled at five locations due to "intense, sustained, rainfall of greater than 10 inches in the last 24 hours." Officials emphasized that those who receive water from the city of Houston, did not need to boil their drinking water.

MORE: More than 500k gallons of wastewater spilled in Houston due to Beta, officials say