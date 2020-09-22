Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County
10
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until FRI 3:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:49 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:36 PM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:01 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Rip Tide Statement
from TUE 10:39 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula

Lifted truck drivers rescue flood victims in Houston, Pearland

By
Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston

Truck drivers rescue flood victims in Houston, Pearland after Beta rolls through

Lifted truck drivers are recusing flood victims in Houston, Pearland following the effects of Beta.

HOUSTON - On the border of Houston and Pearland, volunteers spent Tuesday helping some residents evacuate after streets became undrivable in the floodwaters of Tropical Storm Beta.


Dozens of lifted trucks swarmed a residential neighborhood at Monroe Road and Lettie Street where residents were seen wading out on foot for fear of flooding their cars. Truck drivers were seen offering residents rides out of the floodwaters. 

Rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth was driving one of those lifted trucks, along with other members of his nonprofit Relief Gang.


“This is definitely bad,” said Trae, adding that his Relief Gang volunteers were devoting the entire day to making rescues throughout the Houston metro. Trae Tha Truth said those in need have been messaging @reliefgang on Instagram, and the group has been dispatching lifted truck drivers based on those requests.


“The good thing is a lot of people been calling to help too—a lot of people with big trucks—so now whatever area people are needing help, we dispatch our whole team out,” said Trae.
Earlier in the day, police in north Houston shut down freeways in anticipation of bayou flooding.

RELATED: HIGH FLOOD WATER LOCATIONS

In Friendswood, Mary’s Creek swelled beyond its banks, and Clear Creek flooding forced some road closures.

In Pearland, drivers abandoned their flooded cars on Pearland Pkwy at Sam Houston Tollway.


“That’s crazy, ‘cause who’s going to drive through that?” asked Rocky Woodfork, a nurse who decided to turn around after encountering flooding on the way to work at Memorial Hermann. “I had a car flooded before some years ago, and I learned from that, ‘cause you never know how deep it is.”


Woodfork says the flooding from Beta forced her to call into work and take the day off.
“Hopefully I can go to work tomorrow,” said Woodfork. “I hope it ain’t like this. I don’t know.”


 