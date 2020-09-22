Expand / Collapse search
More than 500k gallons of wastewater spilled in Houston due to Beta, officials say

HOUSTON - Houston officials report more than 500,000 gallons of domestic wastewater have spilled due to Tropical Storm Beta.

Officials say the spill at five locations is due to "intense, sustained, rainfall of greater than 10 inches in the last 24 hours."

RELATED: Beta weakens to tropical depression over Texas

Houston Public Works and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are monitoring the situation.

Officials emphasize that those who receive water from the city of Houston, do not need to boil their drinking water.

Here’s a map of where the spills occurred:

It happened at these five locations:

   - 1424 Wrightwood Street
   - 1222 Wrightwood Street
   - 800 Commerce Street
   - 308 Washington Avenue
   - 201 Girard Street

As of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the estimated volume of released wastewater at each of these locations is greater than 100,000 gallons.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires this mandatory notification and the information below:

   - People who use private drinking water supply wells located within a half-mile of a spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

   - Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

   - People who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.
 
   - The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. Do not swim in affected areas.

   - If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

