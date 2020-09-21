Beta weakens to tropical depression over Texas

article

Beta has weakened to a tropical depression about 12 hours after making landfall along the Texas coast.

Beta made landfall around 10 p.m. near the southern end of the Matagorda Bay Peninsula with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Beta had weakened to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds at 30 mph.

Beta is located about 15 miles east-northeast of Victoria and 30 miles west-northwest of Palacios.

The movement is now toward the northeast at 2 mph. As Beta has now turned, it will slowly ride along the Texas coastline, likely staying inland as the rain bands associated with Beta continue to bring heavy rain over parts of Texas.

The center of Beta is forecast to be over or near Houston by Wednesday morning before lifting out of the area later that afternoon.

HIGH WATER LOCATIONS

Heavy rains have left some Houston area roadways flooded. Dozens of high water locations have been reported on area roadways. On Tuesday morning, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo urged the public to avoid driving if possible and reminded drivers not to cross flooded roadways or go around barricades.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Some Houston-area school districts have canceled classes, while others have opted for online-only instruction on Tuesday.

Street flooding was seen at 288 and Holly Hall in Houston on Tuesday morning.

What’s in a (tropical) name, anyway?

With the development of a subtropical storm off the coast of Portugal Friday morning {Alpha}, the Atlantic Hurricane Season took another historic turn and transitioned over to the Greek alphabet for naming tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin. Only one other time has the Greek alphabet been used when naming tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin and that was 2005.

The name ‘Wilfred’ was last on the list for Atlantic storm names for the 2020 season, completing the English alphabet where nearly all letters are assigned a corresponding name. The only letters left out the naming process are Q, U, X, Y, and Z.

So what’s in a name anyway? The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is in charge of naming tropical cyclones all over the globe. The practice of naming tropical cyclones began since it seemed easier to identify storm-systems in tropics. According to the WMO’s website, ‘Experience shows that the use of short, distinctive given names in written as well as spoken communications is quicker and less subject to error than the older more cumbersome latitude-longitude identification methods.”

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical cyclones have been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center. Those names are now controlled and updated by an international committee of the WMO. Interesting to note, the original name lists were only female names. Male names were introduced in 1979 and they now alternate with the female names. According to the WMO, six lists are used in rotation, thus the 2020 list will be used again in 2026 unless a name is retired.

It is often the case that a particular tropical cyclone is exceptionally damaging or costly, in which case the WMO reserves the right to retire a name. This is done simply because the WMO believes it would be ‘inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity.’ Names such as Harvey, Rita, Ike, Maria, and Sandy have all been retired. These infamous names will go down in history due to their impact on human life and property.

Now that we have exhausted the names associated with the English alphabet, we go Greek. We’re not totally in uncharted territory, though. In 2005, we saw six storms assigned to their respective Greek-letter so the question remains how deep into the Greek alphabet will we go. The Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t officially end until November 30 so we still have plenty of time to see more named-storms.

