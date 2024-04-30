In response to the recent flooding, the Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross has opened shelters in Polk and San Jacinto Counties.

The shelters are located at Dunbar Gym on 1103 Dunbar Street in Livingston, TX 77351, and at the San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter on 255 Live Oak in Coldspring, TX 77331.

Shawn Schulze, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross, emphasized the importance of supporting the affected communities during this challenging time.

"Our Southeast Texas community is hurting," Shawn Schulze, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross said. "The work that our Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross teams and partners are doing is ensuring that each struggling family has a warm meal, a safe place to sleep, and a ton of hope, comfort, and care!"

Red Cross is encouraging those intending to stay in a shelter to bring essential items such as prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, and important documents. Special considerations should be made for children, including items like diapers, formula, and toys. Additionally, those requiring durable medical equipment or assistive technology are encouraged to bring these items along too. While the Red Cross can provide loaners for medical equipment and assistive technology, availability may vary depending on inventory and delivery systems.

Individuals seeking shelter can access information through the Red Cross website at redcross.org/shelter, the Red Cross Emergency App, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

