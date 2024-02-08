Fans are expected to break records betting on this weekend’s Super Bowl. But cybersecurity experts are warning fans to watch out for sports betting scams.

The 49ers and the Chiefs will battle for the Super Bowl ring on Sunday in Vegas.

A record 68 million Americans are expected to wager on the Super Bowl, according to the American Gaming Association.

"We’re anticipating upwards of $24 billion bet on this Super Bowl," said sports show host Eytan Shander.

Shander says that’s a record, too, up from last year’s $16 billion.

Is it the teams? That the game is in Vegas? Or is it the Taylor Swift effect?

"Betting, I absolutely think there’s a correlation. The most famous football player is Travis Kelce, and it’s because he’s dating Taylor Swift," said Shander.

But cybersecurity experts warn that scammers want a piece of the action, too.

They say sports fans should be on the lookout for messages on text, email, and social media, offering links to what are real-looking but really fake betting sites.

"Their goal is to get you put in personal information, but also potentially infect you with malware. By just clicking the link to that page, you can get malware on your phone or on your computer," explained Chris Drake, SVP at iconectiv.

They say watch out for fake watch parties and bogus memorabilia offers, too.

"The biggest red flag is an unknown party contacting you. Just be suspicious and delete it. But if you’re not going to do that, the other things to watch for are poor grammar, logos that are fuzzy, not sharp," said Drake.

If you plan to bet on the Big Game, experts say choose a licensed, reputable sports betting site. Check them out with the Better Business Bureau. Bet only as much as you can afford to lose. And don’t link your betting account to your bank account or debit card. Use a payment app such as PayPal, where you can control the funds available.

Shander’s advice for first-time Super Bowl betters?

"Forget the spread. It’s pretty tight. It’s a pick ’em. My advice is, who do you think is going to win the game? Don’t worry about how many points they’re going to score," said Shander.

You must be 21 and in a state that allows sports betting to legally wager.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on sports betting, some Texas lawmakers have worked to make sports betting legal in Texas, but so far, it is not legal in the Lone Star state.

For fans who want to join in the fun without betting, the FOX Super 6 app is free. Fans answer sports questions for a chance at winning weekly prizes.



