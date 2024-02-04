Medians down the center of Houston Avenue, completed in December, are already set to be removed, according to Councilman Mario Castillo.

A post on X shows the email sent out on Friday. Public Works said that the project will "improve traffic safety and mobility for travelers including first responders and metro buses."

Also, they plan to study how to enhance pedestrian safety in the area.

Castillo says the medians were completed in December using $100,000 paid out of the D istrict H council district service fund.

He says it's unclear how long the removal will take, or how much it will cost. He's calling for a one-week pause on the project to re-evalutae options.

"At least show me where the safety impact is had and my constituents," he said.

Several Cyclists gathered Sunday in support of the medians, including Marika Mohr who says the medians are along her work commute.

"Life, it means life. I've been commuting on this stretch for 6 years now and the day it [the barriers] popped

up my commute got so much safer, there are no words."

Castillo says it's unclear exactly when construction will begin.