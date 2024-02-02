Southwest Houston street vendors concern community, prompting city intervention

In a Southwest Houston neighborhood, residents tell FOX 26 street vendors have taken over, obstructing streets and occupying parking lots in nearby apartment complexes.

The issue has persisted for 18 months, prompting one property owner to seek assistance from the city.

The Rock Springs Apartments on Town Park Drive now finds their street filled with vendors engaged in a booming yet unsanctioned business. Shashi Singh, the apartment owner, expresses concern about the safety and livability of the area.

SUGGESTED: Cafe JuJu Food Truck offering healthy food options to Sunnyside residents in food desert

"A lot of people want to move out because they say it is no longer a safe place to live. Late at night, people hang around until midnight. If there was a fire, the fire department could not come through because they block the traffic," Singh stated.

Cell phone footage reveals the extent to which vendors have occupied the streets, selling a variety of goods, including food, clothing, tools, and mattresses. Customers park at the apartment complex, occupying many of the parking spots. Apartment staff and security have reportedly given up on addressing the issue with the vendors.

Cynthia Rojas, the apartment manager and tenant, recounted interactions with the vendors. "They told me, 'No, this is a free country. We can sell wherever we want to.'"

Councilwoman Tiffany Thomas highlighted the deteriorating conditions in the area, pointing out old cooking grease and trash spread along the streets. Broken light poles pose hazards for pedestrians. Despite efforts from the Health Department to educate the vendors about potential issues, officials are met with aggression.

Houston Police have issued over 20 citations in January, but the tickets are often dismissed in court, allowing the vendors to persist. While street vendors, with or without permits, are common in the city, Councilwoman Thomas deems this specific area a public safety and environmental concern.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"We want to support entrepreneurs, mom and pops making their money. The rent is due every month, and they're trying to stretch their dollars, but there's a way that we can do that in the city, and there's a way that we can protect residents so it's not a public safety issue," said Thomas.

Councilwoman Thomas is actively seeking a solution and hopes property owners with available lots or large parking spaces nearby will collaborate with her office to relocate the vendors. This relocation, with adequate lighting and trash services, is seen as the first step in ensuring that vendors can conduct their business while addressing the concerns raised by the community.