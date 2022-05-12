Procession today for Harris County Deputy Robert Adam Howard killed in crash

Law enforcement officials are mourning one of their own after a deputy was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Wednesday in northwest Harris County.

Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard with the Harris County Sheriff's Office was killed in a crash with a big rig on State Highway 249 near Spring Cypress on Wednesday afternoon.

A procession will be held at 10 a.m. Friday to escort the deputy's body from Montgomery County Forensic Services in Conroe to Claire Brothers Funeral Home in the 5500 block of Pine St.

The procession will start on Hill Big Road in Conroe, and then go south on I-45 over to I-10 west, and then 610 south until arriving at the Clair Brothers Funeral home on Pine Street.

27-year-old Deputy Howard was assigned to the HCSO Gang Unit. He had been part of the agency since August 2019.

Deputy Howard, who grew up in Jersey Village, is survived by a wife and two young children, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

"He leaves behind a wife, he leaves behind a mother and father, a sister, cousins, extended family and of course, his family in blue as well," the sheriff said. "I'm told that as he left his home earlier today to get to work, his last act was to play with his 2-year-old daughter … just carrying her and embracing her."