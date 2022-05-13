Funeral services for Harris County Deputy Adam Howard to be held a week after he died

A deputy killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County will be laid to rest next Wednesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard, 27, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office was killed in a crash with a big rig on State Highway 249 near Spring Cypress last Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, funeral services for Deputy Howard are set for Wednesday, May 18, a week after his tragic passing. Family visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The service will follow at 11 a.m. at Community of Faith Church in Hockley, Texas.

Deputy Howard was assigned to the HCSO Gang Unit. He had been part of the agency since August 2019 and got his start with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables' Office. We're told he grew up in Jersey Village and is survived by a wife and two young children, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

"He leaves behind a wife, he leaves behind a mother and father, a sister, cousins, extended family and of course, his family in blue as well," the sheriff said. "I'm told that as he left his home earlier today to get to work, his last act was to play with his 2-year-old daughter … just carrying her and embracing her."