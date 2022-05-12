Procession to be held Friday for Harris Co. Deputy Robert Adam Howard killed in crash

Law enforcement officials are mourning one of their own after a deputy was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Wednesday in northwest Harris County.

Deputy Robert "Adam" Howard with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office was killed in a crash with a big rig on State Highway 249 near Spring Cypress on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a procession will be held Friday at 10 a.m. to escort the deputy's body from Montgomery County Forensic Services in Conroe to Claire Brothers in the 5500 block of Pine St.

Dep. Howard was traveling northbound on 249 near Spring Cypress in his HCSO Chevrolet Tahoe SUV to drop off some evidence at a station. There were reportedly four total vehicles involved in the crash including an 18-wheeler, with around a 40,000-pound load, that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway but was not blocking a moving lane of traffic.

Investigators believe the deputy clipped the rear of the 18-wheeler.

"For unknown reasons, our deputy operating the vehicle veered slightly into the inside shoulder of 249, and unfortunately the front driver's side of our police Tahoe impacted the rear passenger side of the parked semi-trailer," said Lt. Simon Cheng with HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division. "The deputy sustained serious injuries on scene. Unfortunately, his vehicle after hitting the semi-trailer also bounced into the second-from-inside lane and struck a Chevrolet Silverado."

"It was a pretty horrific impact," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "He eventually succumbed to his injuries."