Hitchcock chase suspect crashes into pole in southeast Houston

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The Brief Hitchcock Police confirmed the scene started with a chase in their city late Friday night. The suspect reportedly went from Highway 6 to I-45, then eventually crashed near the I-610 Loop. The driver was reportedly evaluated for injuries and booked into the Galveston County Jail.



A man was taken into Galveston County custody after a chase out of Hitchcock ended with a crash in southeast Houston.

The crash happened on Telephone Road near I-610 shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday.

Houston crash ends Galveston County chase

What we know:

Hitchcock Police confirmed that the scene started with a chase in their city at around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Officials say they tried to pull over a GMC Sierra, but the driver failed to stop.

The chase reportedly went from Highway 6 to I-45, then the suspect allegedly went to I-10 before making a U-turn and eventually crashing into a pole on Telephone Road. The driver was said to be the only in the vehicle at the time.

Officials say they followed standard procedure and evaluated the suspect to see if he needed to be taken to a hospital. He is now said to be in the Galveston County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect. Authorities did say he is 22 years old and did not have any warrants.

Officials are looking into why the chase happened.