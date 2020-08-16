Police: Three officers shot in Cedar Park, subject barricaded in home

Multiple officers have been shot while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas.

According to the Cedar Park Police Department, three officers have been shot in the incident. They are at a local hospital in stable condition.

Police also say the subject is not in custody at this time.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at a home off of Natalie Cove in the Heritage Park subdivision.

Police say the subject has barricaded himself inside the home.

Police are asking people in the area to stay in their homes during the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.