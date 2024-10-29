Police chase: Grimes County chase ends in Harris County

A chase that started in Grimes County ended in Harris County, according to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit ended at Telge and Louetta.

One person was taken into custody.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

We're told that a taser was deployed during the incident.

Officials also said the vehicle, a 2015 Toyota sedan, was smoking, and authorities were waiting for the fire department to arrive on the scene.